Flight operations suspended at Karachi airport until midnight amid security concerns

KARACHI:

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has announced that all flight operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport will remain suspended until 12am tonight due to “operational reasons”.

The statement, issued Thursday evening, follows an earlier advisory in which the PAA said flight operations at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports would remain suspended until midday. While Lahore and Sialkot resumed partial activity, Karachi’s airport remains non-operational for the rest of the day.

“Passengers are requested to stay in contact with their airline for information regarding their flights,” the PAA advised.

Separately, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a statement noting that air operations nationwide are being affected due to the current security situation. It said that specific air routes were being temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure to protect national airline assets and ensure passenger safety.

“These closures are being carried out in the interest of flight safety,” the PIA statement added.

Earlier this week, a laser light ban was imposed near Karachi Airport to address aviation safety concerns, as regional tensions have escalated. Travelers are advised to monitor updates from airlines and airport authorities as the situation evolves.