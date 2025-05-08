Govt, KCCI form joint committees to address Karachi’s industrial woes

KARACHI: In a bid to resolve longstanding challenges faced by Karachi’s industrial sector, the federal government has agreed to form joint committees in collaboration with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The development came during an online meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and the KCCI leadership. The virtual session addressed a wide range of issues, including electricity shortages, water supply gaps, rising gas levies, tax-related concerns, and hurdles faced by exporters.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that the government was committed to a systematic and chamber-led approach to problem-solving. “The goal is to resolve all the issues that are hindering the growth of our industries,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister’s office had instructed for focused action through dedicated committees.

Khan reiterated the government’s ambition to revive domestic industrial growth and increase exports, especially as global supply chains are reshuffled amid rising tariff barriers. “The ongoing tariff war presents a unique opportunity for Pakistani industries to compete globally,” he noted.

He also announced that, as a direct result of the Prime Minister’s recent push for economic relief, the policy rate had been brought down to 11%, which he described as a significant step toward lowering the financial burden on businesses.

However, local business leaders stressed that infrastructure constraints continue to drag down industrial performance. Shawal Malik of KCCI highlighted the poor state of Karachi’s electricity infrastructure, calling it a critical factor behind rising production costs and inefficiencies.

Despite these challenges, Khan reassured KCCI members of the federal government’s commitment. “We are fully dedicated to resolving Karachi’s industrial issues and boosting national competitiveness,” he said.

The meeting marks a renewed effort to bridge public-private cooperation and is expected to pave the way for policy recommendations ahead of the upcoming federal budget.