Reliance withdraws trademark bid for military operation name after backlash

Mukesh Ambani’s film studio, Jio Studios, has pulled back its trademark application for the term “Operation Sindoor” — the codename associated with India’s recent military strikes on Pakistan — following intense public and political criticism across social media.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Ambani’s conglomerate, issued a statement clarifying that the application was mistakenly submitted by a junior employee at Jio Studios without proper authorization. The company emphasized that “Operation Sindoor” has become embedded in the national consciousness as a symbol of Indian valor.

The controversy erupted after users on X (formerly Twitter) shared screenshots from an Indian government website showing trademark filings by both individuals and Reliance. Outrage quickly followed, with critics accusing the company of attempting to profit from a national tragedy.

“This isn’t branding, it’s blatant mockery … It’s disturbing to see something so serious being reduced to a joke,” posted one user, Archana Pawar.

Aniruddh Sharma, spokesperson for the opposition Congress party, also condemned the move, questioning Ambani’s motives for seeking to commercialize the operation.

Reliance had submitted the trademark under categories related to “provision of entertainment; production, presentation and distribution of audio, video.” This comes as Bollywood continues to draw major audiences with films based on India’s military operations. Notably, the 2019 film Uri, dramatizing earlier “surgical strikes” on alleged militant camps in Pakistani territory, became a box office hit across 16 countries.

India recently claimed to have targeted “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir following an attack in Indian Kashmir that left 26 men dead, most of them Hindu. The codename “Sindoor” — referring to the red powder worn by married Hindu women — appeared to allude to the widows created by the assault.

Pakistan, however, denied any incursion by Indian forces and stated there was no retaliation.

The trademark controversy also comes amid Reliance’s broader media ambitions. Last year, the company merged its Indian entertainment holdings with Walt Disney (DIS.N), forming a joint $8.5 billion media powerhouse encompassing television channels and a streaming platform.