Taiwan’s exports surge nearly 30% as tech buyers rush ahead of possible U.S. tariffs

Taiwan’s exports climbed 29.9% year-on-year in April to $48.66 billion, significantly surpassing expectations and marking the second-highest monthly total in the island’s history, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday. The sharp rise was driven by strong global demand for high-tech products, especially semiconductors, as customers moved to stockpile before any new U.S. tariffs take effect.

April’s growth beat a 16% median forecast from a Reuters poll and also exceeded the 18.6% increase recorded in March. It marked the 18th consecutive month of export growth.

Major tech manufacturers in Taiwan, including contract chipmaking giant TSMC—key supplier to Apple, Nvidia, and other U.S. tech firms—saw a boost in orders as fears of new U.S. tariff measures encouraged early buying, according to the ministry.

“Export value in the first half has a good chance of hitting a record,” the ministry said. However, it cautioned that a slowdown could follow in the second half of the year, reversing the usual trend where exports ramp up ahead of year-end holidays in the West.

The ministry added that ongoing geopolitical risks and uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policy may threaten the broader global economic outlook.

Exports to the U.S. rose 29.5% in April to $13.145 billion, following an even stronger 39.9% gain in March. Shipments to China, Taiwan’s top trade partner, increased 22.3%, up from 12.6% the previous month.

Exports of electronic components rose 26.8% year-on-year to $16.407 billion, with semiconductor exports up 28.2%.

Imports also jumped 33.0% to $41.46 billion, outperforming economists’ predictions of an 18.9% increase.

Looking ahead, the Finance Ministry projects export growth in May between 15% and 20% year-on-year.