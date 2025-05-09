400 flights disrupted as four major Pakistan airports close for security reasons

The closure of Pakistan’s four major airports for security reasons led to significant disruption, affecting around 400 flights. Of these, 24 were redirected to alternative airports, 130 were canceled, and many others faced uncertainty due to the sudden closure of flight operations.

Aviation sources revealed that the disruption impacted several airports across the country. Flights from Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Karachi, and Peshawar were particularly affected.

Fourteen flights from Lahore, six from Islamabad, two from Sialkot, and one each from Karachi and Peshawar were rerouted to other airports. The diversions included three flights to Multan, three to Quetta, three to Muscat, and most others were redirected to Karachi or back to their departure airports.

The closure had a particularly severe impact on flight schedules. Of the 125 flights scheduled to depart from Karachi Airport, only 19 took off, while one cargo flight was sent back to Doha, 43 flights were canceled, and 62 flights were unable to operate.

In Lahore, 10 out of 90 scheduled flights operated, 13 were diverted, 37 were canceled, and 34 were grounded. Islamabad saw six flights diverted, 26 operated, 36 canceled, and 45 remained in limbo.

Sialkot Airport’s 19 flights saw only three departures, with two diverted and eight canceled. Peshawar experienced similar disruptions, with four cancellations, six departures, one diversion, and the remainder in an uncertain status.

Other airports also faced challenges. Faisalabad’s nine scheduled flights saw three cancellations, while the rest operated normally. Multan’s 20 flights saw 11 departures, with five cancellations and others uncertain.

The widespread flight disruptions left several thousand passengers inconvenienced, with many struggling to secure alternative arrangements.