Bolan Castings extends production halt to May 23 amid slumping orders

Bearish demand forces foundry to postpone operations for third time since late April

By News Desk

KARACHI: Bolan Castings Limited (PSX: BCL) has announced a further extension of its temporary production suspension, now set to last until May 23, 2025, citing a continued drop in customer orders.

The company’s management referred to its earlier disclosure on April 25, which detailed a production halt from April 28 through May 9. In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Bolan Castings stated that market conditions have not improved, necessitating the extended shutdown.

The extended suspension marks the third pause in operations within a month. Management pointed to a “persistent decline in customers’ orders” as the primary reason for the ongoing idle period.

Bolan Castings produces a range of iron and steel castings used in automotive, tractor, and industrial machinery applications. The prolonged suspension highlights broader demand challenges in Pakistan’s manufacturing sector amid economic uncertainty.

