Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP approves Stylo’s merger with eight sister retail firms in internal restructuring move

Regulator finds no competition concerns as merger consolidates footwear and apparel businesses under common ownership

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD:
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the proposed merger of eight single-member retail firms into Stylo (Private) Limited as part of an internal corporate restructuring aimed at streamlining operations.

The transaction will see AR Corporation, Khadija Enterprises, Khushi Associates, Fatima Hussain Enterprises, Massab Enterprises, Laiba Corporation, Muhammad Umer Traders, and Munawar Hussain Associates merged into Stylo (Pvt.) Ltd.—one of Pakistan’s major fashion and footwear retailers.

According to a statement by the CCP, the merger will be executed through share swaps, with Stylo issuing new shares to the shareholders of the merging entities. The Commission classified the deal as a horizontal merger but noted that it involved entities under common ownership and did not reflect any shift in control or strategic direction.

Stylo and the merging entities collectively hold a modest share across the product markets of footwear, apparel, fragrances, and accessories. The consolidation, the CCP found, would not result in market dominance or alter competitive dynamics.

The merger was therefore authorised under Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2010.

Previous article
China says it has full confidence to manage U.S. trade tensions
Next article
April remittances hit $3.2bn, up 31% YoY despite monthly dip
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.