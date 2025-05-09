CCP approves Stylo’s merger with eight sister retail firms in internal restructuring move

ISLAMABAD:

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the proposed merger of eight single-member retail firms into Stylo (Private) Limited as part of an internal corporate restructuring aimed at streamlining operations.

The transaction will see AR Corporation, Khadija Enterprises, Khushi Associates, Fatima Hussain Enterprises, Massab Enterprises, Laiba Corporation, Muhammad Umer Traders, and Munawar Hussain Associates merged into Stylo (Pvt.) Ltd.—one of Pakistan’s major fashion and footwear retailers.

According to a statement by the CCP, the merger will be executed through share swaps, with Stylo issuing new shares to the shareholders of the merging entities. The Commission classified the deal as a horizontal merger but noted that it involved entities under common ownership and did not reflect any shift in control or strategic direction.

Stylo and the merging entities collectively hold a modest share across the product markets of footwear, apparel, fragrances, and accessories. The consolidation, the CCP found, would not result in market dominance or alter competitive dynamics.

The merger was therefore authorised under Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2010.