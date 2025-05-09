IMF to review Pakistan’s EFF program, Climate Resilience Loan today 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is set to convene on Friday, May 9, to review Pakistan’s progress under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The meeting will focus on the first review of the $7 billion EFF program and a request for modifications to performance criteria, as well as the approval of a new $1.3 billion loan under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

If approved, Pakistan will have access to approximately $1 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF, bringing the total disbursements under the program to about $2 billion.

Additionally, Pakistan will be able to unlock the $1.3 billion available through the RSF, which is aimed at supporting the country’s climate resilience efforts over a span of 28 months.

The IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, held discussions from February 24 to March 14, 2025, in Karachi and Islamabad, followed by virtual meetings, to assess Pakistan’s economic performance under the EFF and RSF.

The staff-level agreement reached in March 2025 outlines a comprehensive economic program endorsed by both federal and provincial governments.

The IMF has expressed that the program seeks to build on the macroeconomic stability Pakistan has achieved over the past year, focusing on strengthening public finances, reducing inflation, rebuilding external reserves, and addressing economic distortions to encourage private-sector-led growth.