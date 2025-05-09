International Steels completes 6.4 MW solar power project

International Steels Limited (ISL) has announced the successful completion of its 6.4 MW solar power project at its Karachi factory, a move that underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability.

The project is now fully operational, helping to reduce the company’s energy costs and environmental impact.

“We are pleased to inform you that the 6.4 MW Solar Power Project at our Karachi Factory has been successfully completed and is now fully operational,” ISL said in its filing at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The company said that this initiative aligns with its long-term sustainability strategy, reinforcing our commitment to energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and cost optimization.

The successful implementation of the project is expected to contribute to operational savings while reducing the company’s carbon footprint.