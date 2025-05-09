Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

International Steels completes 6.4 MW solar power project

Project reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency

By News Desk

International Steels Limited (ISL) has announced the successful completion of its 6.4 MW solar power project at its Karachi factory, a move that underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability. 

The project is now fully operational, helping to reduce the company’s energy costs and environmental impact.

“We are pleased to inform you that the 6.4 MW Solar Power Project at our Karachi Factory has been successfully completed and is now fully operational,” ISL said in its filing at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The company said that this initiative aligns with its long-term sustainability strategy, reinforcing our commitment to energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and cost optimization. 

The successful implementation of the project is expected to contribute to operational savings while reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Previous article
Pakistan denies fake loan appeal after Economic Affairs Division’s X account hacked
Next article
Wapda top brass assesses damage to Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project after Indian attack
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.