Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Wapda top brass assesses damage to Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project after Indian attack

Attack damaged Hydraulic Power Unit 1 of the intake gates; Wapda Chairperson condemns Indian shelling on dam, and commends staff’s efforts amid ongoing tensions

By News Desk

Following an attack by India on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project’s dam structure, Wapda Chairperson Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) visited the site at Nauseri, located near the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to assess the damage and offer support to the affected staff. 

The visit aimed to review the structural and operational damage caused by the shelling, as well as to boost the morale of Wapda officers stationed at the site.

Alongside the chairperson, key officials including Acting Member (Power) Wapda and CEO of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Company Muhammad Arfan Miana, the chief engineer/project director, and the chief engineer of operations and maintenance were present. 

During the inspection, they were briefed on the significant damage caused by the Indian shelling, which began around 1:15 am and continued for six hours until 7:15 am. The attack damaged Hydraulic Power Unit 1 of the intake gates, reinforced concrete structures at De-sanders 1 and 3, and also targeted the residential camp, which impacted the ambulance and medical facilities.

The chairperson was informed of Wapda’s swift actions to protect critical equipment and secure the control room. He condemned the attack, emphasizing that international laws, including the Geneva Convention Protocol, prohibit strikes on water infrastructure even during wartime. 

Additionally, he praised the dedication and courage of the Wapda staff, who continued their duties despite the difficult conditions.

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, completed in 2018, consists of a dam, an underground waterway system, and a powerhouse. Since its completion, the project has contributed 19.562 billion units of clean energy to Pakistan’s national grid, underlining its importance in the country’s energy infrastructure.

Previous article
International Steels completes 6.4 MW solar power project
Next article
Maple Leaf Cement converts Agritech’s preference shares into 55.57 million ordinary shares
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.