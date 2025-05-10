Sign inSubscribe
Kia to launch 4th-Gen Sorento Facelift in Pakistan

Bookings open nationwide as hybrid and V6 powertrains mark a new chapter for the midsize SUV

By News Desk

Kia Pakistan has officially announced to launch the facelifted fourth-generation Sorento, introducing for the first time hybrid variants to its SUV lineup in Pakistan. The unveiling will take place on May 10, 2025, on 6 PM. With booking now open, the updated Sorento marks a significant step forward for the company as it aims to challenge the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid in the competitive midsize SUV segment.

The new Kia Sorento comes in three variants: a 3.5L V6 petrol engine, a 1.6L Turbo Hybrid with all-wheel drive (AWD), and a 1.6L Turbo Hybrid with front-wheel drive (FWD). The 3.5L V6 variant delivers 276 horsepower and 336 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid variants combine a 1.6L turbocharged engine with an electric motor for improved fuel efficiency. The AWD and FWD options cater to different consumer preferences, with the former geared toward performance and the latter emphasising economy.

Design-wise, the facelift brings updated LED headlamps and taillights, a redesigned grille and bumpers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior features a 7-seater leather layout, power-adjustable front seats, a 7-inch infotainment system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and a host of modern safety features.

The launch positions the Sorento directly against the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, which is priced at PKR 13,899,000 and offers 227 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque via a 6-speed automatic transmission and AWD. While the Sorento 4th Gen is expected to boast a slightly richer feature list, and a more powerful performance, it is also expected to be launched at a higher price point.

All variants of the Hyundai Santa Fe come equipped with ADAS features however they are limited to an extent, depriving the car of features like adaptive cruise control. The model also boasts the features of Santa Fe’s older global generation. Meanwhile, Sorento’s 4th gen is in line with its global counterparts, and is expected to be fully loaded with ADAS features and latest screens.

Globally, the Sorento has been a key model for Kia, and its entry into the hybrid space in Pakistan reflects the company’s strategic shift toward sustainability. With its expanded lineup and aggressive pricing, Kia is aiming to cater to both traditional and eco-conscious SUV buyers.

The new model replaces the outgoing Sorento and offers significant design and feature upgrades. As the hybrid SUV market in Pakistan heats up, the arrival of the new Sorento facelift is expected to give consumers more choice and competition in the midsize segment.

