LDA launches 24/7 control room to improve public services

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration (LDA) has unveiled a state-of-the-art control room designed to improve public service delivery across the city, operating around the clock to provide swift solutions to civic issues and emergencies.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited the newly established control room at the DC Office, where he was briefed by Additional Deputy Commissioners Hafiz Muhammad Mudassar Nawaz and Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry. The facility is equipped to handle immediate responses to public complaints and manage critical information.

Raza emphasized that the initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted services for citizens, enhancing their daily lives. “The control room not only resolves public complaints quickly but also acts as a central hub for essential information,” he said.

He also highlighted the administration’s efforts to combat misinformation, with a dedicated social media team monitoring and refuting false news around the clock.

These steps are part of a broader effort to improve urban life and make Lahore a safer, more prosperous city.