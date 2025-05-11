Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

LDA launches 24/7 control room to improve public services

The facility is equipped to handle immediate responses to public complaints and manage critical information

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration (LDA) has unveiled a state-of-the-art control room designed to improve public service delivery across the city, operating around the clock to provide swift solutions to civic issues and emergencies.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited the newly established control room at the DC Office, where he was briefed by Additional Deputy Commissioners Hafiz Muhammad Mudassar Nawaz and Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry. The facility is equipped to handle immediate responses to public complaints and manage critical information.

Raza emphasized that the initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted services for citizens, enhancing their daily lives. “The control room not only resolves public complaints quickly but also acts as a central hub for essential information,” he said.

He also highlighted the administration’s efforts to combat misinformation, with a dedicated social media team monitoring and refuting false news around the clock.

These steps are part of a broader effort to improve urban life and make Lahore a safer, more prosperous city.

Previous article
LHC rules Mohtasib can mediate disputes
Next article
KP’s $118 million revenue project shows moderate progress, says World Bank
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.