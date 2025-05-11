Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan surge 64.5% in 9MFY25

Meanwhile, imports from Afghanistan also recorded a substantial increase of 212.62% in 9MFY25

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan surged by 64.48% in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $623.29 million, compared to $378.92 million in the same period of FY24, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

However, on a year-on-year basis, exports to Afghanistan declined by 45.54% in March 2025, falling to $30.45 million from $55.91 million in March 2024. Month-on-month, exports dipped 15.37% from $35.98 million in February 2025.

Meanwhile, imports from Afghanistan into Pakistan also recorded a substantial increase of 212.62% in July-March FY25, rising to $20.13 million from $6.44 million during the same period last year. Year-on-year, March 2025 imports rose by 99.79% to $1.92 million, compared to $0.96 million in March 2024.

However, imports fell 36.23% month-on-month from $3.01 million in February 2025.

Overall, Pakistan’s global exports grew by 7.72% to $24.66 billion in the first nine months of FY25, while total imports increased by 11.08%, reaching $43.39 billion during the same period.

