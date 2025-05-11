PTA conducts QoS surveys for fixed-line broadband services across 26 cities

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has completed Quality of Service (QoS) surveys for fixed-line broadband services across 26 major cities, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The surveys, conducted during the third and fourth quarters of 2024, evaluated the performance of Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) to ensure high-quality internet services for users. While most BSPs met key performance indicators such as Network Availability, Latency, and Jitter, several operators showed underperformance in Bandwidth Utilization, potentially affecting user experience during peak hours.

PTA has directed these operators to take corrective measures to enhance their QoS. The detailed results of the QoS surveys for Q3 and Q4 2024 are available on PTA’s official website.