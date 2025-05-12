Air operations resume as 10 foreign airlines restart flights to Pakistan post-ceasefire

Air operations in Pakistan saw further improvement on Sunday following the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India. A total of ten foreign airlines resumed flights to Pakistan, signaling a partial recovery of air traffic.

Efforts are also underway to normalize Haj flights.

Aviation sources confirmed that Fly Dubai had initially canceled all its flights to Pakistan for Sunday but later reinstated them, operating flights to Karachi, Faisalabad, Quetta, and Multan.

Following this, other international carriers, including Emirates, Etihad, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Arabia, Gulf Air, Afghan Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and FlyNaz, resumed services to Pakistan.

However, due to ongoing disruptions, several domestic flights were affected. For Monday, 22 flights from Islamabad, 9 from Lahore, 15 from Karachi, 4 from Peshawar, 2 from Sialkot, and 1 from Faisalabad were canceled.

Additionally, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) shifted 3 flights from Sialkot Airport to Lahore, bound for Sharjah, Dammam, and Kuwait, due to operational reasons.