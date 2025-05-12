APTMA welcomes Trump’s pledge to boost trade with Pakistan

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s statement expressing his intention to “increase trade, substantially” with Pakistan, calling it a “timely recognition” of the critical role economic engagement can play in advancing peace and regional stability.

In a statement, the association said it expects the US to move towards reducing existing and proposed tariffs on Pakistani exports, particularly textiles, in light of Pakistan’s growing cotton imports from the United States.

APTMA noted that President Trump’s remarks, posted on Truth Social on Sunday, signal a positive shift in bilateral economic relations and could pave the way for greater access for Pakistani goods in the US market. The comments came alongside the former president’s expression of willingness to mediate the long-standing Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

“We note President Donald J. Trump’s intent to ‘increase trade, substantially,’ with Pakistan as an encouraging signal for the future of U.S.–Pakistan economic engagement, especially in the textile sector, which serves as the backbone of Pakistan’s export economy and provides livelihoods to millions,” APTMA stated.

The US remains Pakistan’s largest export destination, with textiles comprising nearly 80% of Pakistan’s exports to the American market. Pakistan is also the second-largest importer of US cotton, and the industry has taken “proactive steps” to increase these imports in recent months to address trade imbalances.

“In line with these increased imports, we expect the US to reduce existing and proposed tariffs on Pakistan’s exports, thereby enhancing market access and unlocking greater trade opportunities,” the statement added.

APTMA also voiced support for the broader diplomatic context of Trump’s remarks, stating that trade and regional stability are “deeply interconnected.” The association called for greater economic cooperation and peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, asserting its commitment to building a resilient and mutually beneficial US–Pakistan trade partnership grounded in mutual respect and shared economic objectives.