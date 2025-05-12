Sign inSubscribe
KP govt saves Rs111 billion through fiscal discipline in three quarters 

KP received Rs1,031.26 billion under NFC Award, raised Rs46.20 billion in tax and Rs40.17 billion from non-tax revenues; spent over Rs919 billion in first three July to March 

By News Desk

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has saved over Rs111 billion through fiscal discipline in the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, according to recent figures released by the federal government.

K-P received a total of Rs1,031.26 billion in financial resources from July to March 2024, including Rs824.86 billion from the federal government under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. 

The province also raised Rs46.20 billion in tax revenues and Rs40.17 billion from non-tax sources.

The federal government provided Rs120 billion in loans and grants, with Rs38.58 billion in loans, Rs54.99 billion in current grants, and Rs26.43 billion in development grants.

During this period, K-P spent Rs919.95 billion, with Rs759.56 billion allocated to current expenditures. The province also made Rs13.75 billion in debt servicing payments to the federal government.

Additionally, the federal government allocated Rs147 billion under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for development projects in K-P.

News Desk
