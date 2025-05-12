Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Trump credits U.S. role in defusing India-Pakistan tensions, claims nuclear war was averted

U.S. President says economic ties helped end hostilities; praises Indian and Pakistani leadership for averting “a bad nuclear war”

By Reuters

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that his administration played a key role in helping India and Pakistan reach a ceasefire agreement, asserting that American diplomacy contributed to preventing a potentially devastating conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Speaking during an event at the White House, Trump emphasized the role of economic interests in easing hostilities.
 “Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting,” he remarked, suggesting that mutual economic concerns played into the de-escalation.

Trump went on to commend the leadership in both countries for their approach to the crisis.
 “I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases. They really were, from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

Reflecting on the potential consequences, Trump claimed the situation could have spiraled into a catastrophic war.
 “We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I’m very proud of that,” he stated, underlining what he saw as a major diplomatic achievement.

Previous article
Finance minister, Citigroup discuss economic outlook and reforms in virtual meeting
Next article
Pakistan downplays fiscal impact of India conflict, eyes swift trade talks with U.S.
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.