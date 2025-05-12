Trump credits U.S. role in defusing India-Pakistan tensions, claims nuclear war was averted

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that his administration played a key role in helping India and Pakistan reach a ceasefire agreement, asserting that American diplomacy contributed to preventing a potentially devastating conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Speaking during an event at the White House, Trump emphasized the role of economic interests in easing hostilities.

“Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting,” he remarked, suggesting that mutual economic concerns played into the de-escalation.

Trump went on to commend the leadership in both countries for their approach to the crisis.

“I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases. They really were, from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

Reflecting on the potential consequences, Trump claimed the situation could have spiraled into a catastrophic war.

“We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I’m very proud of that,” he stated, underlining what he saw as a major diplomatic achievement.