Car sales rise 40% in first 10 months, motorcycle and truck segments also expand

Passenger car sales in Pakistan surged 40% year-on-year to 111,464 units in the first ten months of FY25, up from 79,596 units in the same period last year, according to figures released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

In April 2025 alone, car sales clocked in at 10,596 units — reflecting a modest 1% increase compared to April 2024, but down 5% from March 2025. The month-on-month dip was attributed to delivery disruptions caused by highway closures in Sindh.

Analysts credit the year-on-year growth to stabilising macroeconomic conditions, a reduction in interest rates, cooling inflation, and improving consumer sentiment. Additionally, new model launches and variant introductions helped attract buyers back into showrooms.

Among major players, Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) posted the highest monthly and yearly growth in April, with sales jumping 20% MoM and 70% YoY to 1,707 units. In contrast, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) saw its volumes fall 12% MoM and 33% YoY to 4,003 units.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) also fared well with a 58% YoY and 4% MoM rise in April, while Hyundai Nishat recorded a 9% YoY increase but a 5% MoM decline.

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) experienced the steepest monthly drop of 42%, with April sales at 549 units, flat compared to last year. The decline followed a 10-day production halt due to a workers’ strike. However, SAZEW’s cumulative 10MFY25 sales still rose 130% YoY to 8,576 units, buoyed by strong demand for its Haval brand.

Meanwhile, the two- and three-wheeler segment also showed strong momentum, rising 26% YoY and 6% MoM in April to 135,721 units. This brought total 10MFY25 sales in this category to 1.2 million units — a 30% jump over the same period last year — as improved purchasing power and declining inflation boosted demand.

The truck and bus segment also recorded impressive gains, with April sales climbing 127% YoY and 13% MoM to 520 units. Cumulative sales for the fiscal year so far rose 85% to 3,885 units.

However, tractor sales remained under pressure, declining 48% YoY in April to 1,602 units, reflecting weak farm economics despite a slight 4% MoM uptick.

Industry watchers expect auto sales to sustain their recovery in the coming months, supported by a stable rupee, softer interest rates, and continued product refreshes by automakers.