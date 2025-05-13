Export-led growth inevitable for Pakistan’s economic stability: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (INP): Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has underscored that

export-led growth is not just a priority, but it is the only viable path forward for Pakistan’s

economic stability and sustainability.

He was talking to a group of leading exporters and businessmen led by former Chairman of the

Pakistan Business Council Shabbir Deewan in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister said every sector of the economy will have to contribute. He stressed that increased productivity and outward-looking policies are essential if Pakistan wants to break free from the recurring boom-and-bust cycles and avoid returning for what would be a 25th IMF program.

Muhammad Aurangzeb reiterated that existing protectionist regime must be dismantled to enable market-based competitiveness.

He said the era of unnecessary protection must come to an end as the Prime Minister is personally chairing meetings to drive this shift.

The Minister further highlighted that resolving structural bottlenecks such as high financing costs, elevated energy tariffs, and an overly complex tax regime, is essential for helping the local industry become competitive and lead the country to productivity and export led growth.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government is aimed at preparing the upcoming federal budget as a strategic document that aligns fiscal priorities with the broader objective of sustainable, export-driven growth.

The two sides also discussed the government’s Tariff Rationalisation Program, aimed at removing anomalies and inconsistencies that hinder business operations.

Former Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council, Shabbir Deewan welcomed the government’s efforts and shared private sector perspectives on improving policy consistency and predictability.

Senator Aurangzeb assured that all stakeholder inputs will be considered in shaping the next phase of reforms.

He emphasised the importance of public-private collaboration to lay down a resilient, productive, and globally integrated economic framework.