KE consumers likely to get Rs 6.79 billion relief in power bills under FCA of March

K-Electric (KE) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to reduce the power price by Rs 5.02 unit (kWh) on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of March 2025.

According to documents, KE has submitted a tariff petition and sought reduction in the power price by Rs 5.02 per unit (kWh) for KE consumers under the head FCA for the month of March 2025.

“KE has requested provisional negative FCA for March 2025, which has been calculated on the basis of interim reference tariff of March 2023,” said the documents.

And, if NEPRA grants its approval then electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE) will find a relief of Rs6.79 Billion, it added

NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing for May 22, 2025, to deliberate on K-Electric’s (KE) request for a negative Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of March 2025.

KE, in its plea, has also urged NEPRA to consider an additional adjustment of Rs 14.6 billion, pending since July 2023, related to the actualization of fuel costs, including costs from partial load operations, open cycle mode, degradation, and startup of its power plants. NEPRA has already set aside Rs 9.4 billion in FCA decisions for the months of November 2024 through January 2025.

KE also argued that adjusting the remaining amount now—by utilizing the negative fuel cost variations of February and March 2025—would prevent additional financial burden on consumers in the future.

As per documents, NEPRA has outlined key issues to be examined during the upcoming hearing on K-Electric’s FCA request. These include whether the proposed negative fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for March 2025 is justified, whether KE adhered to the merit order while dispatching electricity from its own power plants and through external power purchases, and whether the company’s request to adjust accumulated actual fuel costs—based on technical factors such as partial load operations, open cycle running, degradation curves, and startup costs—is reasonable.

The hearing will be conducted at NEPRA Tower and all interested or affected parties have been invited to submit written or oral comments. Relevant documents and determinations are available on the NEPRA website. All official communications regarding this matter should be addressed to the NEPRA Registrar.