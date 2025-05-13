OGRA notifies cut in RLNG prices by up to 13.64% for May 2025

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decreased the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of May 2025 by up to 13.64percent and issued a notification in this regard.

According to the latest price notification issued by OGRA, the new RLNG prices which will be effective from May 1, 2025 show a cut for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) networks.

For SNGPL, the transmission price has been reduced from $12.5895/MMBtu in April to $11.0257/MMBtu in May, marking a decrease of 12.42pc. Similarly, the distribution price fell by 12.51%, from $13.4789 to $11.7925/MMBtu.

For SSGCL, the transmission price dropped 13.62% from $11.2718/MMBtu to $9.7367/MMBtu. The distribution price witnesses a reduction by 13.64%, from $12.5910 to $10.8742/MMBtu.