OGRA notifies cut in RLNG prices by up to 13.64% for May 2025

Revised rates apply to both SNGPL and SSGCL networks, easing fuel cost burden across sectors

By Staff Report

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decreased the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of May 2025 by up to 13.64percent and issued a notification in this regard.

According to the latest price notification issued by OGRA, the new RLNG prices which will be effective from May 1, 2025 show a cut for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) networks.

For SNGPL, the transmission price has been reduced from $12.5895/MMBtu in April to $11.0257/MMBtu in May, marking a decrease of 12.42pc. Similarly, the distribution price fell by 12.51%, from $13.4789 to $11.7925/MMBtu.

For SSGCL, the transmission price dropped 13.62% from $11.2718/MMBtu to $9.7367/MMBtu. The distribution price witnesses a reduction by 13.64%, from $12.5910 to $10.8742/MMBtu.

Staff Report
Staff Report

