Pakistan’s federal debt climbs Rs73.6 trillion amid rising borrowing

Pakistan’s federal government debt has climbed to Rs 73.6 trillion by the end of March 2025, marking an increase driven by rising domestic borrowings, primarily aimed at financing the fiscal deficit.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that total government debt increased by 7% during the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), rising from Rs 68.914 trillion in June 2024 to Rs 73.688 trillion in March 2025. This surge of Rs 4.774 trillion highlights the government’s increasing reliance on borrowing to cover its widening fiscal shortfall.

The majority of this increase was due to domestic debt, which saw a jump of Rs 4.358 trillion, or 9.2%, reaching Rs 51.518 trillion by the end of March 2025, up from Rs 47.160 trillion in June 2024. This domestic debt included Rs 43.595 trillion in long-term loans and Rs 7.86 trillion in short-term borrowings.

In contrast, external debt grew by a modest 2 percent, or Rs 416 billion, over the same period, bringing the total external debt to Rs 22.17 trillion. This slower increase is partly attributed to exchange rate stability, with the US dollar’s average exchange rate rising slightly from Rs 278.37 in June 2024 to Rs 280.17 in March 2025.

The rising debt levels raise concerns about Pakistan’s fiscal sustainability and its ability to meet financing needs without further exacerbating economic vulnerabilities. Economists warn that without comprehensive reforms to boost revenue collection and reduce expenditures, Pakistan may have to continue borrowing both domestically and externally to meet its financial obligations.

While the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reported a notable 26.3 percent year-on-year growth in tax revenue from July to April FY25, it still fell short of the set targets. In an attempt to increase revenue, the government has raised Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) rates, a move expected to contribute further to non-tax revenue in the coming months.

According to SBP estimates, overall government expenditures remained relatively contained during the first nine months of FY25, and while the fiscal deficit is expected to stay close to the target, achieving the targeted primary surplus remains challenging.

The SBP has stressed the need for reforms to ensure the fiscal sector’s sustainability, particularly focusing on expanding the tax base and restructuring state-owned enterprises (SOEs).