Samsung unveils slimmest flagship phone with advanced AI to outpace Apple

S25 Edge will launch in South Korea on May 23, the U.S. on May 30, and later in 30 other countries, including China and Europe

By Monitoring Desk

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its slimmest flagship smartphone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence features.

The move marks a strategic effort by the South Korean tech giant to strengthen its position in the premium market ahead of Apple’s expected product refresh later this year.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in South Korea on May 23 and in the United States on May 30, followed by rollouts in approximately 30 other countries, including China and various European markets. The device starts at $1,099.

With a 6.7-inch display and a body just 5.8 millimetres thick, the S25 Edge is larger than the basic S25 model but only marginally heavier. Samsung said the new design responds to growing demand from younger consumers for slimmer, more portable smartphones without compromising performance.

To achieve the thin profile, Samsung reengineered internal components, including the printed circuit board and thermal systems. It also introduced a thinner vapor chamber to manage heat in the more compact form factor.

The S25 Edge comes with Samsung’s latest suite of AI capabilities, including multimodal interaction that lets users engage with the device using voice and vision simultaneously. For example, users can point the camera at an object and ask questions about it in real time.

At the product launch, Samsung addressed potential concerns about overheating. “We’re confident the S25 Edge can be used without concerns about overheating,” said Moon Sung-hoon, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung reclaimed its spot as the world’s top smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2025, holding 20% of the global market share, just ahead of Apple at 19%, according to Counterpoint Research. However, the company recently noted that second-quarter shipments may face headwinds due to potential tariff risks.

