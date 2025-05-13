Sign inSubscribe
Cover story

The India-Pakistan economic divergence

How and why it happened, and why it is likely to narrow once again

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi

If you have read about the 2025 India-Pakistan war in the global press recently, you will have noticed the narrative around the fact that India is not just a larger country than Pakistan by just about any measure, but that it is also one that is doing significantly better economically.

Of course, it is not just a narrative, it is the truth. India is, by any measure, better off economically than Pakistan is right now, and this trend has been ongoing for at least the last two decades, and started even earlier. There is simply no denying Pakistan’s current relative weakness with respect to India.

At the time of writing, India and Pakistan have begun a low-grade war that is threatening to go into high gear any minute now. This is a time of jingoism, nationalism, and choosing sides. This publication considers itself staunchly Pakistani patriots, but we also believe in being a delivery vehicle of the cold, hard facts. When others’ blood runs red hot, ours remains ice cold. Both have their virtues, but this is the role we choose to play.

And so in this piece, we write the story of how India overtook Pakistan economically, with a focus on perhaps some less commonly examined underlying economic variables, specifically its demographics. The historical data shows how India rose and outpaced Pakistan. The forward-looking projections, however, indicate that perhaps Pakistan’s recent phase of relative weakness may soon end.

Even in this moment on the verge of war, we will not wish India ill. When the bombs stop falling, we will both still be here and still have to live next to each other, and we hope that can one day be on friendly terms. This is not about trying to find weaknesses in India, but merely to say that Pakistan’s fortunes are likely to turn soon.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi
The writer was previously, managing editor, Profit Magazine. He can be reached at farooq.tirmizi@pakistantoday.com.pk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.