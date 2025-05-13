U.S. regulators demand details from Tesla on upcoming robotaxi launch

U.S. auto safety regulators are pressing Tesla for detailed information about its upcoming robotaxi service, set to launch in Austin, Texas, in June.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is seeking clarity on how Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) technology will handle adverse weather conditions and reduced roadway visibility.

In a letter made public Monday, NHTSA requested data on Tesla’s robotaxi deployment plans, including the number of vehicles involved, the timeline for broader availability, and whether real-time monitoring will be in place. The agency is also asking for technical specifications related to sensors and cameras, and how the system will perform in conditions such as fog, rain, snow, airborne dust, and sun glare.

The move comes as NHTSA continues its investigation into Tesla’s FSD software. The probe, launched in October 2023, follows at least four reported collisions involving FSD in poor visibility, including a fatal crash in Arizona involving a pedestrian and another fatal incident in April 2024 in which a Tesla Model S in FSD mode struck a motorcyclist near Seattle.

Regulators are also asking Tesla to disclose whether the company’s robotaxi system meets any industry standards for automated driving technologies, and what protocols are in place when vehicles encounter unexpected visibility issues during operation.

Tesla has not yet commented on the letter. In December 2023, the company recalled over 2 million U.S. vehicles to install additional safeguards in its Autopilot driver-assistance system. NHTSA is still reviewing whether those measures sufficiently address concerns over driver attentiveness while using the technology.

As Tesla prepares to roll out its first commercial robotaxi service, federal regulators are intensifying scrutiny to ensure public safety standards are met amid growing concerns around autonomous vehicle performance in real-world driving conditions.