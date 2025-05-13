Why Pakistan’s Rs16 billion cheese market is expected to double in the next five years

Cheese has long been a quiet but persistent presence in Pakistan’s culinary landscape, although its roots here are relatively recent compared to its ancient legacy elsewhere. Traditionally, dairy in Pakistan meant milk, yogurt, butter, and ghee, rich staples of everyday life, while cheese, in the European sense, remained a novelty. It was during the British colonial era that cheese was first formally introduced, with varieties like cheddar and processed cheeses finding their way into British households and cantonment clubs across the subcontinent. For decades after independence, cheese remained largely confined to imported brands or basic processed slices, treated more as a luxury or an add-on rather than an artisanal food in its own right.
In recent years, however, Pakistan’s relationship with cheese has evolved. The Pakistani cheese market today is a mix of well-established international brands and dominant local players. Imported names like Happy Cow, Puck, and Almarai have long catered to consumers seeking processed and spreadable cheeses, offering familiar flavors and convenience. On the local front, brands such as Adam’s, Nurpur, and Olper’s have built strong footholds, supplying a range of processed cheeses, mozzarella, and cheddar geared toward everyday use. While these brands have successfully popularised cheese across the country, most products are heavily processed, leaving a gap for artisanal, natural cheeses, a space that small local cheesemakers are beginning to fill.