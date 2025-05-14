BYD overtakes Toyota in Singapore vehicle sales

China’s BYD has become the most popular vehicle brand in Singapore, outselling Toyota for the first time, according to government data.

The fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) maker sold 3,002 cars in the first four months of 2025, capturing 20% of the total vehicle sales in the city-state. In comparison, Toyota sold 2,050 units, while Tesla sold 535 cars during the same period.

BYD’s rise marks a shift in the competitive landscape of Singapore’s car market, where Toyota had traditionally dominated. In 2024, Toyota led with 7,876 sales, compared to BYD’s 6,191.

The Chinese automaker’s success highlights its expanding focus on international markets as it faces tough price competition in China. BYD aims to sell half of its vehicles outside China by 2030, a goal that would position it as a serious contender to the world’s largest automakers.

Despite entering Singapore’s market in 2022, more than a year later than Tesla, BYD has rapidly increased its market share. In 2023, its sales nearly doubled to 1,416 units, while Tesla’s sales grew just 7% to 941 vehicles.

In Singapore, which is known for its high car ownership costs due to an expensive certificate system, a BYD Atto 3 SUV is priced at S$165,888 ($127,500), while a Toyota Corolla Altis costs around S$170,888.

BYD is also seeing success in Southeast Asia, with Thailand emerging as its largest overseas market. The company plans to expand further into Europe and Latin America in the coming years.