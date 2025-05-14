Colombia joins China’s Belt and Road Initiative

China and Colombia have signed a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s state media reported Wednesday, marking a major step in deepening bilateral economic ties.

The agreement follows a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Beijing. Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia described the move as the country’s “boldest step in decades,” highlighting expanded opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism.

China, now Colombia’s second-largest trading partner after the U.S., has recently overtaken the U.S. as Colombia’s top source of imports. President Xi expressed readiness to boost imports of high-quality Colombian products and support Chinese investment in Colombia, particularly in infrastructure development.

President Petro announced Colombia’s intention to join the BRI earlier this week, aligning with over 20 Latin American nations already participating in the initiative aimed at enhancing China’s global trade and infrastructure links. Colombia first established diplomatic ties with China in 1980 and upgraded the relationship to a strategic partnership during Petro’s first presidential visit to China in October 2023.

The BRI deal underscores China’s growing economic footprint in Latin America, despite recent withdrawals by some nations like Panama, which cited U.S. pressure as a factor in its decision.