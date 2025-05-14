Global EV sales rise 29% in April, led by China and Europe

Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids climbed 29% year-on-year in April to 1.5 million units, according to data released Wednesday by Rho Motion.

The increase was driven by robust demand in China and Europe, despite rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty in major markets.

China, the world’s largest EV market, recorded a 32% year-on-year increase with 0.9 million vehicles sold, while Europe saw a 35% jump to 0.3 million units. In contrast, North America reported a 5.6% decline to 0.1 million units, its first monthly drop since September 2023, amid growing concerns over new U.S. tariffs and regulatory uncertainty.

Legacy automakers in Europe outperformed Tesla in EV sales, as traditional brands ramped up production of low-emission models to meet EU CO₂ targets. However, uncertainty in the U.S. market, including a potential 25% import tariff and President Donald Trump’s shifting stance on emissions standards, led several global automakers to withdraw their 2025 outlooks.

April’s global EV growth was further supported by a 50% surge in sales in other regions. Governments continue to introduce incentives to support EV adoption, even as trade tensions and slower overall car markets raise concerns about potential factory closures and job losses.

To sustain momentum, China extended its auto trade-in subsidies into 2025, reinforcing efforts to counter a potential slowdown in EV demand and stimulate broader economic activity.