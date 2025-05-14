Sign inSubscribe
Lucky Cement to boost global capacity with new projects in Iraq

New clinker production line in Iraq, with a capacity of 1.82 million tons, successfully fired on May 13; new cement grinding plant of 0.65 million tons capacity set to commission in the first half of FY26

Lucky Cement Limited has announced an expansion of its production capabilities, with the addition of a new clinker production line with a capacity of 1.82 million tons per annum at its joint venture company, Najmat Al-Samawah (NAS), located in Samawah, Iraq. 

The company shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. 

The new clinker production line, with a capacity of 1.82 million tons per annum (MTPA), was successfully fired on May 13, 2025, according to the company’s announcement. 

This development is expected to significantly enhance Lucky Cement’s production capacity in Iraq, where it operates through its joint venture with Najmat Al-Samawah (NAS). 

Additionally, a new cement grinding plant with a production capacity of 0.65 MTPA is under construction at NAS, with the commissioning expected in the first half of FY26.

The company highlighted that the clinker capacity expansion will help increase its market share in Iraq by supplying more cement to the local market. Moreover, surplus clinker produced will be marketed and sold domestically within Iraq, boosting the company’s presence in the region.

Upon completion of these projects, Lucky Cement’s consolidated production capacity will rise to a total of 21.48 million tons per annum, with key production facilities in Pakistan, Iraq, and Congo. 

The company’s expanded footprint includes production plants in Pezu and Karachi, Pakistan, along with plants in Samawah, Iraq, and a new facility in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

