Massive Rs40 billion Kohistan scandal: Investigators recover Rs1.59 billion in raids

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Rs40 billion financial scandal in Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), investigators have seized Rs1.59 billion in cash, US dollars, and gold during raids on the residences of key suspects, The News reported.

The discovery follows a series of raids conducted on the homes of 12 individuals believed to be central to one of the largest financial scandals. Investigations have expanded to include senior government officials and contractors. Over 50 individuals have been questioned, with the inquiry set to involve 100 more people. Major revelations are expected soon as more details about the key figures involved in the scandal come to light.

Sources revealed that raids were conducted in various cities of Hazara Division, including Abbottabad and Mansehra. During the operations, investigators recovered three kilograms of gold from the homes of three individuals, along with $50,000 from one of the properties. The total amount of Pakistani currency recovered from these raids is estimated at Rs1.5 billion, bringing the total value of the recovered assets to Rs1.59 billion.

The gold seized in these raids is valued at over Rs80 million, and the $50,000 amounts to approximately Rs1.39 million in local currency. In addition to the cash and gold, Rs10 billion in funds have been secured in 50 frozen bank accounts.

Among the individuals from whom the assets were recovered are officials from the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, the District Accounts Office, and government bank staff. Some contractors have also been implicated in the scandal.

The authorities are continuing their efforts to expand the investigation and ensure that all those responsible for this massive financial misconduct are held accountable.