NA Committee approves restoration of two-year tenure for chambers, trade bodies

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce has unanimously approved a bill restoring the two-year tenure for chambers of commerce and trade associations across the country.

The decision came during a meeting of the Committee held at the Parliament House, chaired by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan. The Committee gave its nod to “The Trade Organization (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” moved by MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, aiming to correct anomalies introduced by the previous legislation that had reduced the tenure to just one year.

The approved amendments seek to standardise and restore the original two-year term for chambers whose elections were held in 2024, ensuring that their next electoral cycle falls in 2026. Additionally, the Committee said that it has already recommended a one-time, one-year extension for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to align its tenure with other chambers. This way, if approved, the FPCCI would complete a three year term in 2026.

The Committee emphasised that the restoration of the original term was essential for continuity in leadership and the effective functioning of trade organizations. Chairman Hanif Khan stated that the amendment would “provide the necessary legal framework for trade bodies to operate smoothly and maintain consistency in governance structures.”

To ensure timely implementation, the Committee directed the Ministry of Commerce to work with the Law Division to incorporate the amendments either through legislative changes or by exercising powers granted to the federal government under Section 3(9) of the Trade Organizations Act.

The meeting was attended by Committee members including MNAs Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Muhammad Atif, Asad Alam Niazi, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha, Tahira Aurangzeb, Gul Asghar Khan, and the bill’s mover, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani. MNAs Farhan Chishti, Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz, and Rana Atif joined virtually. Senior officials from the Ministries of Commerce and Law and Justice were also present.

The issue of tenure reduction has been a matter of intense concern for trade bodies. In February 2025, chambers across Pakistan, including the FPCCI, strongly opposed the amendment to Section 11 of the Trade Organizations Act, which had curtailed elected terms from two years to one.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh had vocally opposed the change, arguing that business leaders need a stable tenure to implement long-term plans. “We contribute significantly to the national economy and deserve adequate time to serve the community that elected us,” he stated at a press conference alongside representatives from various chambers.

Echoing this sentiment, Pakistan Vanaspati Association Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan noted the logistical and financial burden of conducting yearly elections, urging the government to revert to the original two-year model. FPCCI Vice President Saqib Fayyaz and Rawalpindi Chamber representatives also criticized the amendment as undermining democratic representation.

Women’s Chamber of Commerce President Samina Fazil joined the chorus of disapproval, asserting that the shortened term was unjustified and hindered meaningful contributions by elected officeholders.

The dispute related to the tenure of trade bodies was started earlier. The ministry of commerce decided to extend the tenure from one year to two citing reasons that elected bodies cannot perform in one year period. However later the same decision was reversed by the ministry inviting more objections and oppositions from the elected bodies in trade associations who wished to complete two years tenure.