OGDCL secures rights to seven new petroleum exploration blocks

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has been provisionally awarded the rights to seven new petroleum exploration blocks following a competitive bidding round held by the Government of Pakistan in April 2025.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has communicated the provisional award of new exploration blocks to OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), Mari Energies Limited (MARI), Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC), and Prime Global Energies Limited (Prime).

These blocks have been awarded based on the work units committed by OGDCL and its JV partners, subject to formal execution of Exploration Licenses and Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs).

The details of the blocks provisionally awarded to OGDCL are as follows:

Kalat North (2966-4) – Located in Balochistan, OGDCL holds 100% working interest as the operator of this block. Naing Sharif (2667-20) – In Sindh, OGDCL holds 70% working interest, while Prime Global Energies Limited holds the remaining 30%. Khiu-II (3171-4) – Located in Punjab, OGDCL is the operator with a 60% working interest, while Mari Energies Limited holds a 40% stake. Ahmad Wal (2965-1) – In Balochistan, OGDCL holds 40% working interest, and Mari Energies Limited has 60% working interest. Kalat South (2865-5) – Also in Balochistan, OGDCL has 30% working interest, while Pakistan Petroleum Limited holds 40%, and Mari Energies Limited holds 30%. Sukhpur-II (2568-23) – In Sindh, OGDCL holds 30% working interest, with Prime Global Energies Limited holding 25% and Mari Energies Limited holding 30%, and TPOC holding 15%. Ziarat North (2966-3) – In Balochistan, OGDCL holds a 24.87% working interest. The JV includes Mari Energies Limited with 31.16%, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 24.87%, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 7.10%, and Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC) with 10%.

These blocks cover various regions in Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab, marking a significant development for OGDCL and its JV partners in expanding exploration efforts in Pakistan’s energy sector. The exploration of these blocks is expected to contribute significantly to increasing Pakistan’s oil and gas reserves, as well as enhancing its energy security.

The awarded rights come as part of the government’s continued push to increase local exploration and production, with the aim of reducing dependency on imported energy sources and boosting domestic energy production. The success of these exploration efforts could have significant economic and environmental benefits for Pakistan.

In addition, OGDCL’s partners, including Mari Energies Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, and Prime Global Energies Limited, will play key roles in the development and operation of these blocks, with the intention to contribute to the country’s growing energy needs and reserves.