Pakistan receives $1.02 billion from IMF as part of Extended Fund Facility

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday that it has received the second tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) amounting to 760 million, or approximately $1.02 billion, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The central bank confirmed that this amount would be reflected in its foreign exchange reserves for the week ending May 16, 2025.

This disbursement follows the completion of the first review under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) completed on May 09, 2025, which granted Pakistan access to an additional $1 billion.

The IMF’s Executive Board also approved a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), with Pakistan set to receive about $1.4 billion in support for climate resilience and disaster recovery efforts.

The funds from the EFF and RSF arrangements will contribute to stabilising Pakistan’s economic situation and reinforcing its foreign exchange reserves.

The IMF had initially agreed to a financial package of SDR 5,320 million (around $7 billion) under the EFF in July 2024, which was later approved by the IMF Executive Board in September 2024.

With the latest disbursement, Pakistan has received a total of $2.1 billion under the EFF, which analysts believe is vital for the country’s economic reforms and to provide a buffer for the foreign exchange reserves.