Pakistan, Russia agree to set up steel mill in Karachi

Pakistan and Russia reached an agreement to establish a new steel mill in Karachi, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. The agreement was finalised during a meeting between Russian Representative Denis Nazaroof and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The primary focus of the discussion was the establishment of the steel mill, according to a news release. Both sides engaged in detailed talks regarding potential collaboration on setting up the new steel mill in Karachi, and agreed to create a joint working group to oversee the development and implementation of the initiative.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of boosting investments in Pakistan. He highlighted that the country has become a strong and secure destination for foreign investors, noting that this was an ideal time for international businesses to invest.

The SAPM also underscored the potential for fruitful collaboration between Pakistan and Russia in the steel sector, which could benefit both nations. He extended an invitation to Russian businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s growing reputation as a thriving hub for international investment.

This meeting represents a significant step towards further strengthening Pakistan-Russia relations and opening new avenues for joint ventures, particularly in steel production.