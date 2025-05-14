Petroleum prices likely to drop from May 16; PM to take final decision



ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices in Pakistan are likely to see a reduction in the upcoming fortnightly review scheduled for May 16, 2025, according to official sources familiar with the matter.

Sources told INP that petrol prices are expected to decrease by Rs2.95 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could see a steeper cut of Rs6.80 per litre. The price of kerosene oil is also likely to dip by Rs7.16 per litre. However, the price of light-speed diesel is expected to remain unchanged.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will submit a formal summary to the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, outlining the proposed changes based on global oil prices and exchange rate movements.

The final decision will be made in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per standard procedure. The new prices, once approved, will take effect from May 16 for the second half of the month.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi to inquire about Tauqeer Abbas, who was injured in a recent Indian drone strike near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Tauqeer Abbas is the cousin of Ali Haider—the only brother of eight sisters—who was martyred in the same attack. Naqvi praised Tauqeer’s resilience and spoke with doctors about his eye injury, urging them to ensure the best possible medical treatment.

He assured Tauqeer and his family of full government support and said that every effort would be made to save his vision. The minister also offered special prayers for his swift recovery.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said Pakistan’s strength and recent military successes were possible due to the sacrifices of brave citizens like Ali Haider and Tauqeer Abbas. The three cousins, including Manzoor Faisal, had been supporting their family by selling cheeseburgers outside the cricket stadium before the attack.