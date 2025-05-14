PPRA registers Over 28,000 local, international firms through E-Procurement

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to digitize the economy, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has launched an advanced e-procurement system, enabling registration of more than 28,000 suppliers including 400 foreign firms.

As per details, PPRA, following a robust framework and international standards, has introduced the e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS), which has automated the entire procurement process. Thousands of vendors have already registered on this modern e-procurement platform, including foreign companies which can now register within 24 hours after verification by the Federal Board of Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Suppliers can participate in public procurement from their mobile phones or laptops, and obstacles such as visiting the office and paying for tender documents have been removed. All the tasks from procurement planning, tender submission, and bid analysis to awarding contracts are now performed through a safe, innovative, and user-friendly online platform.

According to Managing Director PPRA Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, e-PADS is a foolproof automated system that entirely restricts human intervention, even no individual including MD PPRA could interfere in its operations. Regular security audits are conducted and access to records is made possible through the log system in case of complaints. This inbuilt security system and reduction of human interference is further promoting transparency and accountability.

In the wake of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, procurement being a provincial subject, provinces can enact their own procurement bodies and regulation frameworks. Despite the fact, all provinces including Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are using PPRA’s e-PADS while Balochistan will adopt the platform in the coming month.

Internet facilities have been improved in remote areas of the country, enabling supplier’s accessibility to PPRA’s e-procurement system. If any issues arise, vendors can seek assistance from provincial and federal PPRA through its helplines, which operates from 8 AM to midnight, and can visit offices in person to resolve any complex situation.