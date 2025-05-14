Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

U.S. and Qatar ink agreements worth $1.2 trillion, deepening economic and defense ties

Qatar Airways signs $96 billion deal for Boeing aircraft, while $38 billion in potential defense investments at Al Udeid Air Base signal expanded military cooperation

By Reuters

A series of agreements signed between U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani are expected to create substantial economic benefits, amounting to at least $1.2 trillion, according to a White House fact sheet released on Wednesday.

The fact sheet outlined the scope of the agreements, highlighting a significant $96 billion deal involving Qatar Airways, which plans to purchase up to 210 aircraft from U.S.-based Boeing. The order will include a mix of 787 Dreamliner and 777X models, all powered by engines supplied by GE Aerospace, further reinforcing strategic commercial ties between the two nations.

Additionally, the agreements feature a statement of intent concerning military cooperation. This component could pave the way for around $38 billion in future investments aimed at strengthening U.S. and Qatari military collaboration. The potential investments would focus on upgrades at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar’s major military installation that hosts U.S. forces, along with improvements in air defense systems and maritime security capabilities.

Previous article
AGTL reviews CCP penalty, will take legal action if needed
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KP CM secretariat expenses exceed Rs1.4bn in 10 months

Official records reveal excessive spending on secret services, gifts, and non-budgeted perks, with tribal districts’ allocation overshot by over 3 times

Govt to recover additional Rs75bn annually from fuel consumers

Oil prices dip as traders await U.S. inventory data

Dollar declines against yen, remains under pressure after weak CPI data

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.