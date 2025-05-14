U.S. and Qatar ink agreements worth $1.2 trillion, deepening economic and defense ties

A series of agreements signed between U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani are expected to create substantial economic benefits, amounting to at least $1.2 trillion, according to a White House fact sheet released on Wednesday.

The fact sheet outlined the scope of the agreements, highlighting a significant $96 billion deal involving Qatar Airways, which plans to purchase up to 210 aircraft from U.S.-based Boeing. The order will include a mix of 787 Dreamliner and 777X models, all powered by engines supplied by GE Aerospace, further reinforcing strategic commercial ties between the two nations.

Additionally, the agreements feature a statement of intent concerning military cooperation. This component could pave the way for around $38 billion in future investments aimed at strengthening U.S. and Qatari military collaboration. The potential investments would focus on upgrades at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar’s major military installation that hosts U.S. forces, along with improvements in air defense systems and maritime security capabilities.