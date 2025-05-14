U.S. smartphone shipments surge 30% in March ahead of tariff concern

Smartphone shipments to the U.S. jumped 30% in March, according to Counterpoint Research, as manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola rushed to bring more devices into the country ahead of anticipated import tariffs.

Apple, in particular, airlifted a record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India, working with suppliers Foxconn and Tata Electronics to meet the surge in demand. This spike in shipments was driven by efforts to avoid the impact of steep tariffs, which could raise smartphone prices and reduce demand.

The shift toward India and Vietnam reflects a broader strategy by manufacturers to diversify their supply chains away from China, reducing geopolitical risks and capitalizing on emerging production hubs. As part of this shift, Apple’s production in India grew, with the company forecasting that most of its U.S. sales in the June quarter will come from India.

While the U.S. had initially announced tariffs on smartphones and electronics, it suspended these tariffs as part of a broader 90-day pause, allowing companies like Apple to adjust their supply chains without facing immediate cost increases.

In March, Apple’s sales to distributors and retailers rose by 42%, while Samsung’s sales grew by 4%. Lenovo-owned Motorola saw a nearly threefold increase in its exports from India. As a result, India’s smartphone exports to the U.S. accounted for 26% of all shipments in the first quarter of 2025, up from 16% a year ago.