Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Xiaomi faces declining SU7 orders amid consumer backlash

Company’s momentum falters in recent weeks after a fatal accident involving the SU7, which is still under investigation

By Monitoring Desk

Xiaomi is experiencing a significant decline in new orders for its SU7 electric sedan, following a series of setbacks that have sparked consumer backlash and raised concerns about the company’s reputation.

The SU7, which initially became a hit among Chinese drivers after its March 2024 launch, overtook Tesla’s Model 3 in sales by December, becoming one of the most popular electric vehicles in China. However, the company’s momentum faltered in recent weeks after a fatal accident involving the SU7, which is still under investigation.

This incident has triggered a widespread public discussion on the safety of Xiaomi’s smart driving features, prompting Chinese regulators to tighten oversight on their promotion and marketing.

Orders for the SU7 plummeted by 55% in April compared to March, with further declines in May. This downturn is a stark contrast to the peak in March when the car reached a record high of 23,000 orders in a single week.

Xiaomi has also faced additional criticism over misleading advertising, specifically regarding a dual-vent carbon fiber hood offered as an upgrade. Customers have complained about the discrepancy between Xiaomi’s marketing claims and the actual design, with nearly 400 SU7 Ultra owners requesting refunds after discovering the hood had no air ducts, as previously advertised.

The company’s reputation was further damaged when it issued an apology for “unclear communication” regarding the hood’s features. Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, acknowledged the difficulty of the past month, describing it as one of the hardest periods in his decade-long career.

In addition to the product issues, Xiaomi’s delivery time estimates for the SU7 have also raised questions, with many customers receiving their cars far earlier than expected, leading some to suspect that the company is artificially inflating delivery times as a marketing strategy. Xiaomi’s app, which provides delivery estimates, currently ranges from 26 weeks to 11 months, causing further confusion among customers.

Xiaomi has been known for its effective marketing strategies in the consumer electronics space, but the automotive sector presents new challenges. Unlike smartphones, car purchases involve more significant financial commitments and longer decision-making processes, leaving consumers with higher expectations for brand reliability and transparency. As Xiaomi works to resolve these issues, it faces the challenge of restoring consumer trust and ensuring its promises are met.

Previous article
OPEC revises down 2025 forecast for non-OPEC+ oil supply growth
Next article
Waymo recalls over 1200 self-driving vehicles over software issues
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.