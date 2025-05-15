BYD to open European hub in Hungary, creating 2,000 jobs

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has announced plans to establish a European center in Hungary, according to CEO and President Wang Chuanfu. Speaking at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Wang said the facility will generate 2,000 jobs.

The new center will serve as a base for sales and after-sales services, vehicle testing, and the development of region-specific models, underscoring BYD’s expanding commitment to the European market.

BYD first entered Europe in 2016 with the opening of an electric bus assembly plant in Komarom, northwest Hungary. A second plant, currently under construction, will manufacture electric cars.

Hungary has emerged as a key partner for Chinese investment in Europe, especially under Prime Minister Orban’s administration. Since taking office in 2010, Orban has prioritized strengthening ties with Beijing, positioning Hungary as a hub for Chinese electric vehicle and battery production.