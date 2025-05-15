Sign inSubscribe
BYD to open European hub in Hungary, creating 2,000 jobs

Chinese EV giant expands European footprint with new center for sales, testing, and localized development

By Reuters

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has announced plans to establish a European center in Hungary, according to CEO and President Wang Chuanfu. Speaking at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Wang said the facility will generate 2,000 jobs.

The new center will serve as a base for sales and after-sales services, vehicle testing, and the development of region-specific models, underscoring BYD’s expanding commitment to the European market.

BYD first entered Europe in 2016 with the opening of an electric bus assembly plant in Komarom, northwest Hungary. A second plant, currently under construction, will manufacture electric cars.

Hungary has emerged as a key partner for Chinese investment in Europe, especially under Prime Minister Orban’s administration. Since taking office in 2010, Orban has prioritized strengthening ties with Beijing, positioning Hungary as a hub for Chinese electric vehicle and battery production.

