Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dollar slides ahead of key U.S. retail sales data

Japanese yen appreciates 0.6% to 145.94 per dollar, Swiss franc gains 0.5% to 0.8384, and euro edges up 0.2% to $1.1192

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. dollar slipped against major global currencies on Thursday as investors awaited retail sales data to assess consumer resilience amid ongoing tariff concerns, while enthusiasm over the recent China-U.S. trade pause began to fade.

The dollar, which had gained earlier in the week following the announcement of a 90-day halt on new tariffs between the two countries, has since lost momentum. Market sentiment suggests that initial optimism surrounding the trade truce has waned.

Safe-haven currencies strengthened, with the Japanese yen appreciating 0.6% to 145.94 per dollar and the Swiss franc gaining 0.5% to 0.8384. The euro also edged up 0.2% to $1.1192. In Asia, several currencies appreciated against the dollar, led by the South Korean won, which rose 0.8% to 1,396.15 per dollar for a second consecutive day.

This move followed reports of recent discussions between South Korean and U.S. officials on the exchange rate, prompting dollar selling. The Taiwan dollar also advanced 0.6% against the greenback.

While reports indicated that the U.S. is not actively pursuing a weaker dollar as part of tariff negotiations, the dollar index dipped 0.1% to 100.85, though it is on track for a modest weekly gain of 0.4%. Despite this, the index has declined nearly 7% so far in 2025.

Investor confidence in the dollar remains fragile, influenced by uncertainties around U.S. trade policies and fiscal concerns. The U.S. equity markets have recovered losses from April, but foreign exchange markets have yet to reflect renewed confidence in the dollar.

Treasury yields remain elevated, with the 10-year yield hovering near a one-month high, reflecting concerns over rising federal debt levels due to recent budget proposals.

Retail sales data from the U.S. is expected to offer further insight into the strength of consumer spending, which has so far appeared resilient despite weak sentiment and the introduction of new tariffs last month. Meanwhile, sterling rose 0.2% to $1.328 following data showing unexpected economic growth in the UK during March.

Previous article
Govt to enforce binding supply contracts between refineries and OMCs
Next article
Oil prices plunge over 3% on hopes of U.S.-Iran nuclear deal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Musk took leased cars back so Tesla could use them as...

The policy starts in 2019 when Tesla allows customers to lease Model 3 sedans but requires their return for Tesla’s planned "robotaxi" network
Huawei

China accuses U.S. of unfair restrictions on Huawei’s AI chip use

Oil prices plunge over 3% on hopes of U.S.-Iran nuclear deal

Govt to enforce binding supply contracts between refineries and OMCs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.