Mitchell’s shareholders enter into SPA with CCL Holding to sell 40.63% stake 

Syeda Maimanat Mohsin and Syeda Matanat Ghaffar to sell entire shareholding of 9,293,244 ordinary shares, representing 40.63% of Mitchell’s total paid-up share capital

By News Desk

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited announced on Thursday that its shareholders, Syeda Maimanat Mohsin and Syeda Matanat Ghaffar, have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with CCL Holding (Private) Limited to sell their entire stake of 9.29 million shares, representing 40.63% of the company’s paid-up capital.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the successful completion of a public offer by CCL Holding. 

The sale was formally disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in accordance with relevant securities laws.

“On May 14, 2025, Syeda Maimanat Mohsin and Syeda Matanat Ghaffar (collectively the “Shareholders”) informed the Company that the Shareholders and CCL Holding (Private) Limited (“CCL”) have executed a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) on May 14, 2025, for the sale of the Shareholders entire shareholding in the Company, comprising of 9,293,244 ordinary shares and representing 40.63% of the total paid-up share capital of the Company (the “Transaction”),” read a notice sent to the PSX by Mitchell’s Fruit Farms. 

On January 14, Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited (MFFL) announced that its majority shareholders had requested the company to allow CCL Holdings (Pvt) Limited, a subsidiary of CCL Pharmaceuticals, access to conduct due diligence.

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms shares traded at Rs191 on Thursday, rising 4.18% on positive market sentiment. The company currently has a market capitalization of approximately Rs4.37 billion, with a free float of 35% comprising over 8 million shares.

The deal is expected to reshape the ownership structure of one of Pakistan’s leading food products manufacturers, as CCL Holding seeks to strengthen its investment portfolio. The final closure of the transaction remains subject to regulatory and formal approvals, including the public offering process.

CCL Holding is the parent company of CCL Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary primarily involved in the manufacturing and marketing of branded generic pharmaceuticals and consumer health products.

