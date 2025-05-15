SBP reserves rise by $70 million in last week; IMF tranche to boost next week’s holdings



The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $70.6 million to $10.4 billion during the week ending May 9, 2025, marking a 0.68% rise on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday.

Overall, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves—comprising SBP-held reserves and those maintained by commercial banks—rose by $131.2 million or 0.85% during the week to reach $15.61 billion.

Reserves held by commercial banks also registered an increase, rising by $60.6 million or 1.18% week-on-week, to settle at $5.21 billion.

In the current fiscal year so far, the SBP’s foreign reserves have grown by $1.01 billion, reflecting a 10.8% increase. However, on a calendar year basis, the reserves have declined by $1.31 billion, representing an 11.16% fall.

A larger uptick is expected in next week’s data, following the receipt of the second tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR 760 million), equivalent to $1.02 billion, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on May 13, 2025. This disbursement is part of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program and will be reflected in the SBP’s reserves update for the week ending May 16.