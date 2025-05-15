Sign inSubscribe
Economy

SBP reserves rise by $70 million in last week; IMF tranche to boost next week’s holdings

SBP reserves reach $10.4 billion; Pakistan’s total foreign reserves increase by $131 million ahead of IMF inflow

By News Desk


The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $70.6 million to $10.4 billion during the week ending May 9, 2025, marking a 0.68% rise on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday.

Overall, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves—comprising SBP-held reserves and those maintained by commercial banks—rose by $131.2 million or 0.85% during the week to reach $15.61 billion.

Reserves held by commercial banks also registered an increase, rising by $60.6 million or 1.18% week-on-week, to settle at $5.21 billion.

In the current fiscal year so far, the SBP’s foreign reserves have grown by $1.01 billion, reflecting a 10.8% increase. However, on a calendar year basis, the reserves have declined by $1.31 billion, representing an 11.16% fall.

A larger uptick is expected in next week’s data, following the receipt of the second tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR 760 million), equivalent to $1.02 billion, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on May 13, 2025. This disbursement is part of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program and will be reflected in the SBP’s reserves update for the week ending May 16.

Previous article
Diamond Paints penalised for misleading ads as tribunal upholds CCP’s verdict
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Huawei
Tech

China accuses U.S. of unfair restrictions on Huawei’s AI chip use

Chinese Ministry of Commerce says that such actions threaten the stability of global semiconductor supply chains

Oil prices plunge over 3% on hopes of U.S.-Iran nuclear deal

Dollar slides ahead of key U.S. retail sales data

Govt to enforce binding supply contracts between refineries and OMCs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.