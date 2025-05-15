Sign inSubscribe
Senate committee questions $500 million loss due to irregularities in Dasu Transmission Line project

Panel raises concerns over non-transparent tendering and awarding contract to an inexperienced firm, calls for investigation 

By News Desk

The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs was informed that the national exchequer has incurred a loss of $500 million due to irregularities in the Dasu Transmission Line project.

The committee expressed its concerns over the lack of transparency in the tendering process and the questionable decision to award the contract to a company without sufficient experience.

During the meeting, chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro, the committee raised questions about why the lowest bidder had been overlooked and why the contract had been given to a company with little background in manufacturing and bundling conductors. 

The Dasu Transmission Line project is a key infrastructure project designed to transmit electricity from the Dasu Hydropower Plant to Islamabad. It involves the construction of a 765 kV double-circuit transmission line spanning approximately 250 kilometers, with grid stations located at Mansehra and Islamabad West along the route.

Senator Abro highlighted that this decision, driven by favoritism, resulted in a major financial setback for the national treasury.

Officials from NESPAK and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), who were present at the meeting, failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the irregularities. This lack of accountability prompted strong criticism from the committee members.

The committee chairman called for a full investigation into the matter, directing that those found responsible be held accountable. The issue will also be referred to the Public Accounts Committee for further examination.

