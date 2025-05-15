Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

World Bank president stresses Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended

Ajay Banga clarifies that the treaty can only be amended or suspended with mutual consent from both Pakistan and India

By News Desk

World Bank President Ajay Banga has reaffirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) between Pakistan and India cannot be suspended unilaterally, emphasizing that any changes to the agreement require mutual consent from both nations. 

His comments come amid escalating tensions following India’s recent declaration to terminate the treaty in response to the events in Pahalgam last month, which has drawn widespread criticism from Pakistan.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Banga stated, “There is no provision in the treaty to allow for suspension the way it was drawn up. It either needs to be gone, or replaced by another one, and that requires the two countries to want to agree.” 

He reiterated that the World Bank’s role in the treaty is strictly facilitative, particularly in dispute resolution. The Bank does not arbitrate or enforce the treaty’s provisions but assists in initiating processes if the dispute-resolution mechanisms of the treaty are triggered.

He explained that the World Bank’s involvement, since the treaty’s creation in 1960, has been to ensure the functioning of the dispute-resolution processes, which could involve appointing a neutral expert or a court of arbitration. However, the Bank does not take sides in these matters.

Banga also clarified that the World Bank’s role is limited to maintaining a trust fund for the fees of experts involved in the treaty, stating, “We have to pay the fees of those guys through a trust fund that was set up at the Bank at the time of creation of the treaty. That’s our role. We have no role to play beyond that.”

The Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates the sharing of water between Pakistan and India, allocates control over the rivers flowing between the two countries. Any changes to this agreement require mutual consent, making India’s recent actions to suspend key provisions, including regulating water flow and withholding hydrological data, highly controversial.

Pakistan has firmly rejected India’s move, asserting that the treaty remains fully in force. In response to India’s actions, the Foreign Office (FO) reiterated that any attempt to suspend or violate the treaty would be unacceptable. 

FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized that the treaty is an international obligation and must be honored. “There is no provision within the Indus Waters Treaty for it to be unilaterally suspended. It is fully in force and must be implemented in letter and spirit,” Khan stated. The FO confirmed that Pakistan will continue to advocate for its rights under the treaty at every relevant forum.

Previous article
Pakistan to slash import taxes by Rs120 billion in new budget, aims for trade liberalisation
Next article
Pakistan faces $1.5 billion in Eurobond repayments in FY25-26, plans new bond issuances
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan faces $1.5 billion in Eurobond repayments in FY25-26, plans new...

With two major Eurobonds maturing in September 2025 and 2026, Pakistan explores options for $200-$250 million in Panda bonds and other international issuances to manage rising external debt servicing

Pakistan to slash import taxes by Rs120 billion in new budget, aims for trade liberalisation

SC restores sales tax law in former FATA, PATA, suspends PHC verdict

Indians cancel holidays in Turkey, Azerbaijan after support for Pakistan in conflict

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.