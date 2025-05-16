Celebi challenges India’s security clearance revocation, calls national security concerns ‘vague’

Turkey-based ground handling firm Celebi has mounted a legal challenge against the Indian government’s revocation of its security clearance, stating that the move was made without proper justification and relied on broad, undefined claims of national security.

In a petition filed with the Delhi High Court on May 16, Celebi Airport Services India called for the decision to be overturned, warning it could jeopardize 3,791 jobs and damage investor confidence. The company’s court filing, seen by Reuters but not made public, argued that the decision was delivered without prior notice and lacked legal merit.

“Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law,” Celebi stated in its filing.

The government action comes amid heightened public criticism in India of Turkey’s perceived alignment with Pakistan in the long-standing India-Pakistan conflict. On Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation revoked Celebi’s clearance citing the “interest of national security.”

“The order fails to disclose any specific or substantive reason except for a vague and general reference to ‘national security’… (it) provides no reasons or justification,” the filing added.

India’s government has not yet issued a formal response, but the case is expected to come up in court on Monday.

While Celebi is ultimately owned by shareholders in Turkey, the company clarified that “majority end control” lies with firms that are not Turkish by incorporation or origin.

On Thursday, India’s junior aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol stated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the government had acted in response to widespread public demands to remove Celebi.

“Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests,” Mohol said.

The Shiv Sena, a prominent ally in the ruling coalition, held protests in Mumbai earlier in the week demanding the city’s airport cut ties with the company.

Celebi currently operates ground handling services at major Indian airports including those in New Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa. The firm noted in its court submission that it had previously undergone security screenings and background checks from Indian intelligence and security agencies.

Shortly after the revocation, Delhi Airport confirmed via X that it had “officially ended its association with Celebi” for both ground handling and cargo operations.

Separately, Reuters reported on Friday that Air India is lobbying Indian authorities to block a leasing arrangement between rival airline IndiGo and Turkish Airlines, citing economic harm and security concerns linked to Ankara’s support for Islamabad.