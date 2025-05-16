Etihad orders 28 Boeing jets in $14.5 billion deal with GE engines

Etihad Airways has announced a major fleet expansion with the purchase of 28 wide-body aircraft from Boeing, powered by GE Aerospace engines, in a deal valued at $14.5 billion.

The agreement, confirmed by the White House and Etihad on Friday, is part of a broader set of commercial deals totaling over $200 billion between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline stated that the new Boeing 787 and next-generation 777X aircraft will begin joining its fleet starting in 2028. The move aligns with Etihad’s strategy to modernize and expand its operations in line with evolving network and operational demands.

“With the inclusion of the next-generation 777X in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the longstanding commercial aviation partnership between the UAE and the United States, fueling American manufacturing and driving exports,” the White House said in a statement.

Etihad currently operates a fleet of approximately 100 aircraft. Under the leadership of CEO Antonoaldo Neves, the airline is undergoing rapid expansion and transformation. Neves recently announced plans to add between 20 and 22 aircraft to the fleet in 2024, aiming to grow the total fleet size to more than 170 aircraft by 2030 as part of Abu Dhabi’s broader economic diversification strategy.

This year’s additions include 10 Airbus A321LRs, which were launched earlier this week and will begin operations in August, as well as six Airbus A350s and four Boeing 787s.

The latest Boeing-Etihad agreement follows another landmark aviation deal made during former President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the Gulf, where Qatar Airways signed a $96 billion deal with Boeing for 160 wide-body aircraft, with options for 50 more.

Etihad’s $14.5 billion investment reaffirms the UAE’s strong commercial ties with the U.S. and underscores the strategic importance of aviation in the region’s economic growth plans.