Food minister assures of tax relief on infant milk powder

Government prioritizing easy access to essential infant nutrition, says Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain 

By News Desk

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain met with a high-level delegation on Thursday to discuss key concerns facing the industry, particularly the taxes imposed on infant milk powder.

During the meeting, the delegation emphasized the impact of taxes on infant milk powder, a product crucial for the nourishment and development of young children. 

In response, Rana Tanveer assured the delegation that the government’s priority was to reduce taxes on infant milk powder to make it more accessible to every citizen. He emphasized that, given its importance for the growth of newborns and young children, infant milk should either be exempt from taxes or taxed minimally.

The minister also pointed to international examples, noting that countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand have recognized the essential nature of infant milk powder by exempting it from taxes. 

He suggested that Pakistan should adopt similar policies to ensure that all families, regardless of income, have easy access to high-quality milk for their children.

Additionally, Rana Tanveer encouraged the delegation to increase the use of local fruits in its products, which would benefit rural farmers and promote agricultural production. 

He highlighted that many rural families rely on milk production and sales for their livelihoods and assured the delegation that the government would continue to work toward improving the economic conditions of these communities.

The minister concluded by expressing confidence that the Ministry of National Food Security is actively addressing these concerns, with positive progress expected soon.

 

